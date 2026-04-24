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Nice Work

Common Ground Films

By Jonah Ballard
Published April 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Two men on a snowy mountain peak in climbing gear hold a banner between them that says "Common Ground Films"
Alex Paul

Bloomington filmmakers Kevin Weaver and Mitch Hannon ran into an issue when pitching their newest documentary, Beyond Vision, about blind kayaker and adventurer Lonnie Bedwell: it wasn't commercial enough. That's why the two of them, along with other local filmmakers, created Common Ground Films, a nonprofit organization centered around telling the stories of individuals who otherwise would not have their stories told.

Associate Producer Jonah Ballard sits down with Kevin Weaver and Mitch Hannon to discuss the founding of Common Ground Films, the story of Lonnie Bedwell, and how to make films when there is no one there to fund them.

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