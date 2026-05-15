© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nice Work

WFIU’s Local Favorite from the NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Jermaine from the South

By Alex Chambers
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
A man sits in a bubble bath in a marble bathroom. He has a mug of tea in one hand; his other hand rests on a moog synthesizer that sits on the edge of the tub, propped up by a drum.
TahJah Harmony
Jermaine from the South did not record his Tiny Desk entry from this bathtub, but he hasn't ruled out the possibility of recording there in the future.

NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest is underway, and episode 5 of NPR’s Tiny Desk Top Shelf, which picks ten favorites from the 6,000 entrants, featured a Bloomington musician. Jermaine from the South, aka Jermaine Butler, is Jermaine Butler is from the very south of the American South. He spent his early years in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and then lived in Baton Rouge until he came to Bloomington for a PhD. His 2024 album, The South, showed his skills as a hip-hop producer influenced by psychedelic rock, southern rap, and drum and bass from video games. His new album, including the song he submitted to the Tiny Desk Contest, is his first foray into rapping. Not only is he rapping, he’s rapping in Louisiana Creole, a language he only started to learn as he was starting the album. You wouldn’t know it. He looks confident and sounds great, and his music slaps.

Tags
Nice Work Story
Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
See stories by Alex Chambers