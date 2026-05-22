Check 'Em Out If You Want

Nice Work hosts Kayte Young, Alex Chambers, and Tyler Lake make the perilous journey down to their slightly stuffy podcast studio to get on the mics and talk about some things they really like and that they suspect other people might like as well. Kayte brought in a copy of the Paul Lynch novel Prophet Song. Alex Chambers showed off a hardback of Mo Willems I Really Like Slop, and Tyler tried to bring in a life size cutout of Peter Faulk as Frank Columbo, but he strapped it to the back of his bike and, unfortunately, cardboard Columbo meandered off the back of the bike somewhere between College Avenue and Grant Street. Keep your eyes peeled for older man, frightfully thin from some angles, with a brown trenchcoat and a little cigar wandering around downtown Bloomington asking seemingly stupid questions.

Kayte loves the tight focus on the life of a single character navigation a dystopian near future Ireland in Prophet Song. Alex enjoys the humor and nuanced messaging of I Really Like Slop. Tyler enjoys the self-effacing and ultimately disarming tactics that always help Frank catch the baddie on Columbo.