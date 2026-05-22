© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nice Work

Granfalloon 2026

By Alex Chambers
Published May 22, 2026 at 1:44 PM EDT
A woman in black playing electric guitar on an outdoor stage
Garrett Ann Walters
Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney performs as part of Granfalloon on Kirkwood Ave in 2024.

A granfalloon, according to Kurt Vonnegut – he invented the term, so he should know – is an association of people who feel a sense of shared identity but based on meaningless or arbitrary factors. Vonnegut suggested you think of quote the Communist Party, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the General Electric Company—and any nation, anytime, anywhere. Vonnegut, a Hoosier himself, pointed out that Hoosiers also fall into this category.

Here in Bloomington, Indiana, a granfalloon is a festival of literature, art, music, and ideas. It’s put on by the IU Arts and Humanities Council, and they collaborate with various other groups. Granfalloon has been going – and growing – since 2017. This year it’s undergoing a transformation. We brought in a couple of the main granfallooners to talk about the changes. Adrian Starnes is Associate Director of the IU Arts and Humanities Council, and Natalia Almanza is the Council’s Program and Operations Coordinator.

Tags
Nice Work Story
Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
See stories by Alex Chambers