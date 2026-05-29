Boots Riley's Big Ideas

Boots Riley is the writer and director of one TV show and two movies. The latest is I Love Boosters. It’s in theatres now. Before he was a director, Boots started the hip-hop group The Coup. He was the lead singer and wrote the vocals. He’s also been a labor organizer and, since he was a teenager, an activist. The IU Cinema invited Boots to visit for a screening of I Love Boosters, and he sat down with Nice Work host Alex Chambers. They talked about making movies versus making tv, and about how one might go about creating a show that gets people to join a political organization. We also got an impressive capsule history of the American left in the twentieth century.