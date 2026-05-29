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Nice Work

Boots Riley's Big Ideas

Published May 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
A man in a blue felt ten-gallon hat holds his hands up to show off a movie poster for I Love Boosters
IU Cinema
I Love Boosters director Boots Riley

Boots Riley is the writer and director of one TV show and two movies. The latest is I Love Boosters. It’s in theatres now. Before he was a director, Boots started the hip-hop group The Coup. He was the lead singer and wrote the vocals. He’s also been a labor organizer and, since he was a teenager, an activist. The IU Cinema invited Boots to visit for a screening of I Love Boosters, and he sat down with Nice Work host Alex Chambers. They talked about making movies versus making tv, and about how one might go about creating a show that gets people to join a political organization. We also got an impressive capsule history of the American left in the twentieth century.

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