Your Indiana summer gardening guide

Summer arrives this weekend, and Hoosiers will be spending time in their gardens trying to make sure vegetables and flowers are flourishing.

Grasses are growing and weeds are kept at bay. Questions about gardening are popular on noon addition: When is the best time to plant? What grows well in shade and what needs full sun? How do I prepare the soil, and how much should I mulch? What should I be doing this time of year, and how do I even get started?

On this week's Noon Edition, we have three experts lined up to talk about gardening in Indiana, and to answer your specific questions.

If you're wondering about your roses, your tomato plants, or your oak leaf hydrangea, you've come to the right place.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Guests

Eryn Cusack is a master gardener and the Communications Director for the Monroe County Master Gardeners Association.

John Orick is the Purdue Master Gardener State Program Coordinator. He has a decade of experience in the golf course maintenance industry and holds two degrees in Turfgrass Science.

Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp is a master gardener, recently inducted into the Garden Communicators Hall of Fame. She is also a former garden columnist for the IndyStar.