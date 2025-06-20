© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Noon Edition

Your Indiana summer gardening guide

By Patrick Beane
Published June 20, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
A bumblebee lands on an orange marigold flower.
Volodymyr
/
Wikimedia Commons
On this week's Noon Edition, our panel of experts talk Indiana's summer gardening season and answer specific audience-submitted questions.

Summer arrives this weekend, and Hoosiers will be spending time in their gardens trying to make sure vegetables and flowers are flourishing.

Grasses are growing and weeds are kept at bay. Questions about gardening are popular on noon addition: When is the best time to plant? What grows well in shade and what needs full sun? How do I prepare the soil, and how much should I mulch? What should I be doing this time of year, and how do I even get started?

On this week's Noon Edition, we have three experts lined up to talk about gardening in Indiana, and to answer your specific questions.

If you're wondering about your roses, your tomato plants, or your oak leaf hydrangea, you've come to the right place.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Guests

Eryn Cusack is a master gardener and the Communications Director for the Monroe County Master Gardeners Association.

John Orick is the Purdue Master Gardener State Program Coordinator. He has a decade of experience in the golf course maintenance industry and holds two degrees in Turfgrass Science.

Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp is a master gardener, recently inducted into the Garden Communicators Hall of Fame. She is also a former garden columnist for the IndyStar.

Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
