News
Noon Edition

How to make the most out of summer travel

By Patrick Beane
Published July 9, 2025 at 4:43 PM EDT
Passengers fill out surveys the day of their travel, and each airport is rated based on check-in processes, shopping, dining, cleanliness and ease of navigation.
WFIU/WTIU News

It’s summer, which means travel time for millions of Americans.

Deloitte’s travel survey for this summer found that, despite a declining confidence in the economy, more than 53 percent of Americans planned vacations this summer, up from 48 percent in 2024.

However, surveys say that Americans are being more frugal with their vacation budgets, traveling domestically instead of internationally, opting for cheaper hotels and driving instead of flying.

And while airline travel is often iffy with delays and connecting flights, travelers are getting a break from the Transportation Safety Administration. Just this week, the TSA announced it would no longer require airline passengers to remove their shoes during the screening process.

But the large numbers of travelers are leading to issues with over-tourism, where overcrowding and congestion are negatively impacting vacation destinations. It’s forced some national parks in the U.S. to require timed entry passes, cities not allowing massive cruise ships to talk and overt resentment by locals against tourists.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the busy summer travel season, expenses, issues on the road and in the skies and what you should look for when booking your vacation.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Mark Cramer, Owner, Blue Mind Travel

Christina Griffiths, Manager of Public Affairs, AAA Hoosier Motor Club

David Smiley, Senior Lecture, IU School of Public Health - Bloomington

 

Noon Edition Local News
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
