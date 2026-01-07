What's behind the move of federal death row prisoners to Colorado?

During the first Trump administration, the government resumed federal executions after a 17-year lull.

Between July 2020 and January 2021, 13 people on federal death row at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute were put to death.

But in July 2021, under the Biden administration, a moratorium on federal executions was announced by attorney general Merrick Garland.

Then, shortly before leaving office, Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 of the 40 prisoners on the federal death row, leaving only Tree of Life Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers, Mother Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev the only people eligible for execution. All three remain in Terre Haute.

But once back in office, President Trump announced his intention to resume federal executions and to forcefully pursue the death penalty in future cases.

And, the administration is in the process of sending the remaining 37 prisoners on death row to ADX Florence, dubbed the Alcatraz of the Rockies. It’s the U.S.’s lone super-maximum security prison and where its most dangerous criminals are held.

The move is designed to punish the prisoners whose sentences were commuted by Biden.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X: “We have begun transferring the monsters Biden commuted to Supermax prisons, where they will spend the rest of their lives in conditions that match their egregious crimes.”

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the federal government moving death row prisoners from Terre Haute to ADX Florence, its desire to resume executions and the state of the prisoners remaining on death row.

George Hale, Reporter, WFIU News

Chiara Eisner, Correspondent, NPR's Investigations Unit