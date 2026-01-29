Lawmakers advance legislation meant to lure Bears to Gary

The Chicago Bears are looking for a new home, and, if Indiana gets its way, the original NFL franchise could end up in Gary.

The Indiana senate voted Wednesday to establish a state-run stadium authority that would finance and build a stadium for the Bears in northwest Indiana.

“Indiana is open for business, and the Chicago Bears have taken notice,” Indiana governor Mike Braun said in a statement. “The Senate’s passage of SB 27 to establish a Northwest Indiana stadium authority is the next critical step in the right direction to bring the Chicago Bears to the Hoosier state and to grow Indiana’s economy.”

If the bill becomes law, it would create the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority. It would acquire land, issue bonds and finance the building of the stadium.

The state would own the stadium and lease it to the Bears for a minimum of 35 years.

It’s pretty much the arrangement the Bears want to get out of now with the city of Chicago. The Chicago Parks Department owns the stadium and surrounding area, which limits the amount of money the team can bring in.

The Bears are also negotiating with the state of Illinois for a stadium complex in Arlington Heights, north of the city. The Bears have said they will pay for the stadium but are looking for the state to pay for infrastructure around it.

Guests

Kyle Anderson, Clinical Assistant Professor of Business Economics, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University-Indianapolis

Michael Gallenberger, Reporter, WVPE

Geoffrey Propheter, Associate Professor, School of Public Affairs, University of Colorado-Denver