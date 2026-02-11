Celebrating Black History Month during a time of rising division

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first celebration of Black history in the U.S.

Now celebrated the entire month of February, it was launched by Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926 as Negro History Week. It was expanded to a month-long celebration in 1976 and was officially recognized by Congress in 1986. February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas.

The theme of this year’s celebration is "A Century of Black History Commemorations." Several events are scheduled in Bloomington and on the Indiana University campus.

But this year’s Black History Month comes at a time when the federal government has been removing Black history markers and content from sites ran by the National Parks Service.

The president also eliminated Martin Luther King Day and Juneteenth as free days at national parks.

In Indiana, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives across state government and public universities were targeted for elimination by Governor Mike Braun to align with federal directives.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the history of Black History Month, the importance of celebrating black history, if that's become more difficult as DEI programs have come under fire and what is being done to further black causes.

Guests

Jim Sims, President, Monroe County Branch NAACP

Carolyn Calloway-Thomas, Professor, African American and African Diaspora Studies