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COTA celebrating 40 years, National Donate Life Month

By Patrick Beane
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:07 PM EDT

April is National Donate Life Month, a time to raise awareness of – and encourage people to sign up for – organ donation.

It’s also the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Children’s Organ Transplant Association in Bloomington.

COTA’s mission is to “help children and young adults who need a life-saving transplant by providing fundraising assistance and family support.”

It’s raised more than $160 million since opening in 1986. Last year, COTA paid out more than $4 million to help with transplant expenses.

According to Donate Life Indiana, “more than 1,000 Hoosiers are among more than 100,000 Americans waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. In the U.S., another person is added to the transplant waiting list every eight minutes. Each day, 16 people die because a donated organ wasn’t available in time.”

On this week's Noon Edition, we’ll talk about the history of the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, its mission, and what it’s like to be the family of a donor and a recipient.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

Guests
Rick Lofgren, CEO and president, COTA
Suzanne Seiders, Board member, COTA and parent of child recipient
Lisa Vanderkleed, Parent of child donor

Noon Edition
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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane