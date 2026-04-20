© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Noon Edition

What environmental issues are Hoosiers facing this Earth Day?

By Eddie Stewart
Published April 20, 2026 at 11:47 AM EDT
A foggy morning on a hilly farm in Indiana, with a tree backlit by the sun on the right side.
Steve Burns / WFIU/WTIU
This week on Noon Edition, we're celebrating Earth Day with a show about environmental regulations

It’s been almost 56 years since the founding of both the Environmental Protection Agency and the first Earth Day in response to public outrage about pollution.

A lot's changed since then, with several pieces of landmark legislation passed to protect the water, land, and air of the USA.

Over the past year, big changes have been made at the federal and state level to weaken or eliminate existing environmental regulations.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we talked with environmental policy experts about the key environmental issues facing Indiana and the United States, from data centers to water pollution, and what environmental deregulation means for Hoosiers.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests:    
Kerwin Olson, Executive Director of the Citizens Action Coalition
Christian Freitag, Executive Director of Conservation Law Center
David Van Gilder, Senior Policy and Legal Director of the Hoosier Environmental Council
Janet McCabe, Former deputy administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency

Noon Edition
Stay Connected
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart