What environmental issues are Hoosiers facing this Earth Day?

It’s been almost 56 years since the founding of both the Environmental Protection Agency and the first Earth Day in response to public outrage about pollution.

A lot's changed since then, with several pieces of landmark legislation passed to protect the water, land, and air of the USA.

Over the past year, big changes have been made at the federal and state level to weaken or eliminate existing environmental regulations.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we talked with environmental policy experts about the key environmental issues facing Indiana and the United States, from data centers to water pollution, and what environmental deregulation means for Hoosiers.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests:

Kerwin Olson, Executive Director of the Citizens Action Coalition

Christian Freitag, Executive Director of Conservation Law Center

David Van Gilder, Senior Policy and Legal Director of the Hoosier Environmental Council

Janet McCabe, Former deputy administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency