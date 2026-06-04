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What does the future hold for graduating high schoolers?

By Patrick Beane
Published June 4, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT
Students walking through a high school hallway
File Photo
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WFIU/WTIU News
More than 70,000 high school seniors graduated in Indiana this year.

Last weekend, high school seniors across the state walked across the stage for graduation.

The class of 2026 grew up in a world of social media and lived through the COVID-19 emergency as middle schoolers, which shut down schools for a year and upended their learning experiences.

Members of Gen Z, they’re entering a world with the U.S. once again at war, a slowing economy, unaffordable housing and a challenging job market, with everyone concerned about a future dominated by artificial intelligence.

Now of voting age, they will have a role in shaping the direction of the political landscape of the country.

Many will be headed to college in the fall, where the high cost of education is a worry for many. In a Third Way poll of graduating seniors, 56 percent of respondents said "the best path forward for me is not to attend a four-year college or university, regardless of the cost." But, more than three-fourths believe they have a “great future ahead of them.”

Nationally, nearly a third of graduating high schoolers do not attend a post-secondary education institution, choosing to enter the workforce or alternative training right after high school.

This week we’ll talk with graduating high school seniors about their educational experiences, living through COVID and their plans and expectations after high school.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to   news@indianapublicmedia.org.    

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests
Kelton O’Connell, Bloomington High School North
Finn Wolfger, Eastern Greene High School

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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
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