This month is about shining a spotlight on mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

First observed in 1949, the annual observance is meant to “highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, educate the public, reduce stigma and promote support for those affected by mental health conditions,” according to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

The council reports one in five adults have experienced some kind of mental illness in the past year, with one in 20 have a serious mental illness in the past year.

And, one in five children have some sort of mental health issues, the most common of which is anxiety. That led to 20 percent of high school students considering suicide in 2023.

Mental Health America’s theme for the month is “Have more god days, together.” The goal is to help more people have good days through support and understanding of mental health issues and to reflect on what a good day looks like.

Indiana ranks 24th in the nation for mental health access and outcomes, a big improvement over 2022 when the state ranked 42nd.

If you or anyone you know is having a crisis or needs emotional support, they can call or text the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. To find mental health counseling and community resources in Indiana, call 211.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss mental health concerns, how people can support those with mental health issues, suicide rates and mitigation, and available resources on mental illness.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.