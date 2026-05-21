Farmers facing uncertain future amid rising costs, trade wars

Farmers across Indiana are facing a difficult economic landscape in 2026.

Farm bankruptcies rose sharply last year, with the Midwest seeing the largest increase in the country. At the same time, many farmers are dealing with tight profit margins, rising fertilizer and fuel costs, uncertain commodity prices and questions about the future of trade and exports.

Read more: Ag bill in federal legislature could help Hoosier farmers

But economics aren’t the only challenge. Across Indiana, farmers and rural communities are also grappling with land use issues tied to solar developments, data centers and large infrastructure projects. As energy demand grows and development pressures increase, debates continue over how farmland should be used and who gets to decide its future.

Read more: Conference highlights ways farmers can use land for both solar and agriculture

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the state of Indiana’s agricultural economy, the financial pressures facing farmers, and the land use and development issues reshaping rural communities.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Dave Fischer, Farm Manager at Fischer Farms

Jesse Uebelhor, agronomist at Superior Ag and farmer

Michael Langemeier, Director for the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University

