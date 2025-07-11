Press Record Now

“Don’t worry about being silly or outrageous or wrong. So much of writing is fun. It’s first letting your interests, and your imagination take you anywhere at all. Once you’re able to do that, you’ll have more ideas than you can use. Then the real work of fashioning them into a story begins. Stay with it. Persist.” – Octavia E. Butler

Allie Rigby has roots in the chaparral and deserts of California. She is the author of Moonscape for a Child, published by Bored Wolves in 2024, and she’s a recipient of a Fulbright grant to Romania. Her writing explores health, climate change, ecology, and community, and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020.