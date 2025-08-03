Everything We’ve Ever Loved Must End and Die and Reverse
Gabrielle Myers reads "You Can’t Fly into a Mouth Filled with Past Fears of Burning," "Everything We’ve Ever Loved Must End and Die and Reverse," and "Shadows on His Mind-Cave."
Gabrielle is a writer, professor, and chef. Her memoir, Hive-Mind, was published in 2015. Her first poetry books Too Many Seeds and Break Self: Feed are available via Finishing Line Press (2024). Her third poetry book, Points in the Network, is forthcoming in 2025. She joined us remotely via Zoom.