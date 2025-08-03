© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

Everything We’ve Ever Loved Must End and Die and Reverse

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published August 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Poet Gabrielle Myers
Courtesy of the poet

Gabrielle Myers reads "You Can’t Fly into a Mouth Filled with Past Fears of Burning," "Everything We’ve Ever Loved Must End and Die and Reverse," and "Shadows on His Mind-Cave."

Gabrielle is a writer, professor, and chef. Her memoir, Hive-Mind, was published in 2015. Her first poetry books Too Many Seeds and Break Self: Feed are available via Finishing Line Press (2024). Her third poetry book, Points in the Network, is forthcoming in 2025. She joined us remotely via Zoom.

Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey