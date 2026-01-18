© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

Addendum to the Book of Marvels and Travel

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published January 18, 2026 at 3:27 PM EST
Poet Michael M. Weinstein
Courtesy of the poet

Poet Michael M. Feinstein reads "Addendum to the Book of Marvels and Travel" and "The Civil Surgeon."

“A picture held us captive. And we could not get outside it, for it lay in our language and language seemed to repeat it to us inexorably.” - Ludwig Wittgenstein

Michael M. Weinstein is a poet, essayist, and literary scholar. He is the author of Saint Consequence (Alice James Books, 2025) as well as articles and poems that have appeared in venues like The New Yorker, The Kenyon Review, Boston Review, The Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. Michael holds a Ph.D. from Harvard and an M.F.A. from the University of Michigan. A proud member of the trans and disability communities, he now teaches at New York University.

