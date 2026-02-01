© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Poets Weave

If We Were Birds

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published February 1, 2026 at 3:54 PM EST
Golden eagle with wings spread.
Danicha
/
Adobe Stock

Poet Janine Harrison reads excerpts from her poem "If We Were Birds."

“Poetry is nearer to vital truth than history.” - Plato

Born and raised in Chicago, Janine is the author of Turning 50 on El Camino de Santiago, Weight of Silence, and If We Were Birds. Her work has appeared in Veils, Halos, Not Like the Rest of Us, Gyroscope Review, and "Shackles: International Poetry on the Oppression and Empowerment of Women."

Janine lives in Highland, Indiana, and is a former Highland Poet Laureate. She joined us from her home via Zoom.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey