The Poets Weave

Doorbell Advised

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published February 8, 2026 at 3:36 PM EST
Poet Deirdre Fagan reads "Doorbell Advised” and "Outside In."

"In the end, we get on with things, make the best life we can with what we have, and help those who are here.” — Bob Seltzer

Dr. Deirdre Fagan is a widow, wife, and mother of two who writes about love, loss, grief, and survival. She is the award-winning multi-genre author of five books, including Phantom Limbs, a poetry collection from Finishing Line Press; as well as her memoir, Find a Place for Me; a short story collection, The Grief Eater; a chapbook of poetry, Have Love; and a reference book, Critical Companion to Robert Frost. Her work has appeared widely in literary journals and anthologies, and she's the poetry editor at Orange Blossom Review. Fagan is professor of literature and creative writing at Ferris State University.

