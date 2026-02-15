Fear and Loathing at the Circus

"You’re only young once, but you can be immature forever."

— Ogden Nash

Tony is a poet and audio artist from Bloomington, Indiana. He has published 13 books and chapbooks, most recently Water Witch from Pure Sleeze Press in 2025. Tony has been offering Poetry On Demand for over fifteen years and was named Indiana’s 2024 Literary Champion by the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.