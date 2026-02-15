© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

Fear and Loathing at the Circus

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published February 15, 2026 at 3:32 PM EST
Poet Tony Brewer reads pieces from various Poetry on Demand events between 2023-2025: "Life Lines," "Electric Dreams of Acoustic Souls," "Ode to My Immune System," "Fear and Loathing at the Circus;" "Rust Can't Sleep;" and the haiku "His Crooked Smile."

"You’re only young once, but you can be immature forever."

— Ogden Nash

Tony is a poet and audio artist from Bloomington, Indiana. He has published 13 books and chapbooks, most recently Water Witch from Pure Sleeze Press in 2025. Tony has been offering Poetry On Demand for over fifteen years and was named Indiana’s 2024 Literary Champion by the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.

