News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
The Poets Weave

Brother

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published February 22, 2026 at 3:20 PM EST
Man walking on a path with his shadow. You see the back of his body walking in front of you.
Courtesy of the poet.

Poet Michael M. Feinstein reads sections I, VII, X, and XVL from his poem "Brother."

“I know that He exists. / Somewhere – in silence –” Emily Dickinson (365)

Michael M. Weinstein is a poet, essayist, and literary scholar. He is the author of Saint Consequence (Alice James Books, 2025) as well as articles and poems that have appeared in venues like The New Yorker, The Kenyon Review, Boston Review, The Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. Michael holds a Ph.D. from Harvard and an M.F.A. from the University of Michigan. A proud member of the trans and disability communities, he now teaches at New York University.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
