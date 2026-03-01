© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

The Glassmaker’s Bench

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published March 1, 2026 at 3:59 PM EST
Poet Daniel Lassell reads “Frame [in the underworld],” “The Glassmaker’s Bench,” “Edge Markers,” “Frame [in the underworld],” and “Frame Inside a Frame.”

Daniel is the author of two poetry books: Spit, published by Wheelbarrow Books in 2021, after winning the 2020 Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize; and Frame Inside a Frame published by Texas Review Press in 2025. Daniel grew up in Kentucky and lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

He says, "Spirituality isn’t helmed by religion, not necessarily. Inward seeking requires questioning, asking what purposes we are here to inherit and perform. Creed comes later. Faith comes when reason is exhausted. And yet, belief is underpinned by reason. These poems explore the inner recesses of the spiritual, the outward yearning for meaning in a world ruled too often by what seems like chaos."

Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
