The Glassmaker’s Bench

Daniel is the author of two poetry books: Spit, published by Wheelbarrow Books in 2021, after winning the 2020 Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize; and Frame Inside a Frame published by Texas Review Press in 2025. Daniel grew up in Kentucky and lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

He says, "Spirituality isn’t helmed by religion, not necessarily. Inward seeking requires questioning, asking what purposes we are here to inherit and perform. Creed comes later. Faith comes when reason is exhausted. And yet, belief is underpinned by reason. These poems explore the inner recesses of the spiritual, the outward yearning for meaning in a world ruled too often by what seems like chaos."