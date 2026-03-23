"I’ve been writing more prose poems in recent years. They’re just paragraphs, really.I want to imagine more, to almost tell a story, to feel free to follow something that doesn’t know where it’s going."

Eric is originally from Elkhart County in northern Indiana, but he has lived in southern Indiana, mainly in Bloomington, since 1974.His work has been published in numerous journals and anthologies. His chapbooks include, amongst other titles, Letters, Standing Where Something Did, and Blank of Blanks, and he has indulged in more fugitive forms of publication such as posting poems anonymously on public kiosks, street lamp poles, and bulletin boards in restaurants.

He is a convinced and persistent self-publisher. His collected works can be found at the website www.ericrensbergerpoetry.net, which is home to his major work, the ongoing chronological series Account of My Days, at present consisting of more than 1,000 poems.