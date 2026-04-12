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The Poets Weave

Wash My Feet

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published April 12, 2026 at 3:24 PM EDT
Water pouring down on a man's foot, which is being held in the hand of another person, washing his foot.
Rayn
/
Adobe Stock

Bloomington-based poet Tony Brewer reads from his manuscript Musical Chairs in the Dark: “Wash My Feet,” “Electors,” “Big Red Jupiter Storm Spot,” and “Forever Home.”

I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones.

– John Cage

Tony is a poet and audio artist from Bloomington, Indiana. He has published 13 books and chapbooks, most recently Water Witch from Pure Sleeze Press in 2025. Tony has been offering Poetry On Demand for over fifteen years and was named Indiana’s 2024 Literary Champion by the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey