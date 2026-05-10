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The Poets Weave

This Isn't Your Dream

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published May 10, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT
Photo of writer Mary Dezember
Jason Collin Photography
/
Courtesy of the poet.

Mary Dezember reads her poems "This Isn't Your Dream" and "2000 Women" from her book Earth-Marked Like You.

“In your light I learn how to love. In your beauty, how to make poems.” —Rumi, translated by Coleman Barks

Mary is an award-winning author of stories and poetry as portals to possibilities. While earning her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature at Indiana University, she directed the Runcible Spoon Poetry Series. Professor Emeritus of English at New Mexico Tech, Mary was awarded a writer’s residency at the Historic Santa Fe Foundation in 2025.

Her books include Earth-Marked Like you (Published by Sunstone Press), Still Howling (CreateSpace Independent Publishing), and Wild Conviction, (Brilliant Moon Press).

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey