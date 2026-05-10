This Isn't Your Dream

“In your light I learn how to love. In your beauty, how to make poems.” —Rumi, translated by Coleman Barks

Mary is an award-winning author of stories and poetry as portals to possibilities. While earning her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature at Indiana University, she directed the Runcible Spoon Poetry Series. Professor Emeritus of English at New Mexico Tech, Mary was awarded a writer’s residency at the Historic Santa Fe Foundation in 2025.

Her books include Earth-Marked Like you (Published by Sunstone Press), Still Howling (CreateSpace Independent Publishing), and Wild Conviction, (Brilliant Moon Press).