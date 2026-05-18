A Party of Five Becomes Two

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” --Socrates

Colleen is a Bloomington, Indiana-based author who believes writing is a healing force, and helps others feel empowered to share their stories. Among her publishing credits is the memoir, Dinner with Doppelgangers, and two poetry chapbooks, Animal Magnetism and Around the Bend. She is a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist candidate.