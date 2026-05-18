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The Poets Weave

A Party of Five Becomes Two

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published May 17, 2026 at 1:19 PM EDT
Image of poet Colleen Wells with black and brown dog.
Becky Meek Photography
/
Courtesy of the poet.

Colleen Wells reads her poems “A Party of Five Becomes Two,” “Heartblast,” “Love It or List It,” “Snow Day,” and “March Madness.”

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” --Socrates

Colleen is a Bloomington, Indiana-based author who believes writing is a healing force, and helps others feel empowered to share their stories. Among her publishing credits is the memoir, Dinner with Doppelgangers, and two poetry chapbooks, Animal Magnetism and Around the Bend. She is a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist candidate.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey