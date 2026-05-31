Without Compass

“Poetry is made of metaphor. It is a collision, a collusion, a compression of two unlike things. . . . It is a transfer of energies, a mode of interpenetration, a matter of identity and difference.” — Edward Hirsch

Angela Lim is a poet, educator, and editor currently living in Bloomington, Indiana, where she is pursuing an MFA in poetry at Indiana University. In addition to writing poems, Angela has written dozens of juvenile nonfiction books.