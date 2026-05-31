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The Poets Weave

Without Compass

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published May 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
Round, metal compass upright on a rock.
NATTAPONG
/
Adobe Stock

Angela Lim reads "Without Compass," "COMPULSORY," "I find myself jealous of ghosts," and "Tell the Space Enthusiast 'No, Thank You'."

“Poetry is made of metaphor. It is a collision, a collusion, a compression of two unlike things. . . . It is a transfer of energies, a mode of interpenetration, a matter of identity and difference.” — Edward Hirsch

Angela Lim is a poet, educator, and editor currently living in Bloomington, Indiana, where she is pursuing an MFA in poetry at Indiana University. In addition to writing poems, Angela has written dozens of juvenile nonfiction books.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey