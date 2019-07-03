Coffee shops, like bars and tattoo parlors, are still proliferating in downtowns and small towns across the United States in the 21st century. To a great degree, this is because the products they create and offer to consumers do not translate to online commerce.

Each of these enterprises also benefit from direct customer interaction with skilled individuals who personalize their service, whether through remembering a name and an order or developing a distinctive signature in their presentations. For coffee shops, this creates an interesting dynamic as the local and interpersonal combine with a product imported from other hemispheres.

