In the early 1970s, the blues artists Hound Dog Taylor and his two bandmates were invited to tour Australia. They were accompanied by their manager and Alligator Records founder Bruce Iglauer. While their music was enthusiastically received Down Under, the band members missed their families, their hometown of Chicago, and especially American food.

On their last stop in Sydney, the four visitors discovered a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet. For everyone, this little taste of home was the high point of the tour.