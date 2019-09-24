© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Porchlight

Characters

By Tom Roznowski
Published February 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM EST
A few characters sitting at a table.

Characters engage the everyday. It may seem sometimes like they’re misplaced in their surroundings, but actually they are constantly calling attention to it with the senses: their speech, their appearance, sometimes even their names.

Very often these elements combine to produce a resonance that is so compelling, it makes a description in words completely inadequate.

You’ve got to be there. You’ve got to meet them. You’re invited to watch and listen and when you do that in the company of a real character, time slows down. And everyone wants some more of that.

Porchlight
Tom Roznowski
