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Porchlight

Neil

By Tom Roznowski
Published May 15, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Hudson Bay Company
Hudson Bay Company

When I asked friends of mine to tell me about their introduction to Neil Young’s music, I often hear about another person being responsible for making that introduction. A roommate, a boyfriend, and these days, a parent.

This makes good sense in that Neil Young was never a conventional public figure or a reliable source for radio singles. It was so often a case of an album of his being played in a room or a car stereo and someone asking: “Who’s that?”. Not just because he sounded like no one else and just himself, but because his music filled the present space and somehow made it feel so much bigger.

Porchlight
Tom Roznowski
See stories by Tom Roznowski