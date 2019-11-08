The creation of human life itself is perhaps the greatest leap; resulting in the enormous and unanticipated changes a baby brings to each of the parents and originating with the tremendous courage the mother exhibits throughout her pregnancy and during the act of childbirth.Since we have all lived through this, the experience is already with us.

PLAYLIST ( Song, Artist, Album)

Urge For Going, Joni Mitchell, Hits

Dweller On The Threshold, Van Morrison, Beautiful Vision

I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal, Billy Joe Shaver, I’m Just An Old...

For All We Know, Stan Getz, And Friends

Change Will Do You Good, Sheryl Crow, Greatest Hits

The World Is What You Make It, Paul Brady, Spirits Colliding

My Romance, Doris Day, Essential Doris Day

Way Over Yonder, Carole King, Tapestry

The Late Show, Jackson Browne, Late For The Sky

