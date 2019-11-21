Individuals interact in a variety of ways that have meaning and create pleasure. Often this involves using one sense to engage with another. Imagine the intention behind home cooking: a dish prepared because one person believes that it will taste good when it is finally shared.

And so it is with story, whether told to instruct, to remember, or to entertain. A personal connection in the present moment that is felt together but differently: creating an immediate response that we continue to crave throughout our lives.

PLAYLIST

Song , Artist, Album

Havana Moon, Chuck Berry, Greatest Hits

Jamaica Say You Will, Jackson Browne, Saturate Before Using

Marie Laveau, Bobby Bare, Lullabys, Legends, and Lies

Big Bad John, Jimmy Dean, Big Bad John

Dixie Chicken, Little Feat, Sailin’ Shoes

1952 Vincent, Richard Thompson, Acoustic Classics

Tale Of The Oyster, Julie Wilson, Cole Porter Songbook

Last Time I Saw Richard, Joni Mitchell, Blue

Ballad Of Jed Clampett, Flatt and Scruggs, 16 Biggest Hits

Tangled Up In Blue, Bob Dylan, Blood On The Tracks