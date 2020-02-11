There are people who don’t like opera, or bluegrass music, or any song played on an accordion and will never be converted. But the resistance to classical music often comes from never having been invited. As traditional as the genre may appear, there is no charted path of discovery and enjoyment. One wine you can order. One color you look great wearing. One classical piece that moves you. Personal.

In this archival episode from 2019, Tom is joined by then-music director of WFIU, Joe Goetz.

PLAYLIST

Title, Composer, Artist , ( Album)

Scheherazade, Rimski-Korzokov, Philharmonia Orch./Batiz

Impromptu in Ab, Schubert, Moments Musicaux

Minuet, Mozart, Carl Seemann

Moldau, Smetna, Czech Philharmonic

St. Matthew’s Passion, Bach, Karl Richter

Dumpky Trio, Dvorak, Beaux Arts Trio

Rite of Spring, Tchaikovsky, Royal Philharmonic

First Piano Concerto, Tchaikovsky, Andre Watts

Canon, Kate Moore, Canon

40 Unclaimed Melodies, Firesign Theater, Shoes For Industry

Peter And The Wolf, Prokofiev, St. Petersburg Radio Orc.

The Gadfly, Shostakovich, London Philharmonic

Our Town, Copland, St. Louis Symphony

Ave Maria, Jessye Norman, Sacred Songs