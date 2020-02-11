Classical
There are people who don’t like opera, or bluegrass music, or any song played on an accordion and will never be converted. But the resistance to classical music often comes from never having been invited. As traditional as the genre may appear, there is no charted path of discovery and enjoyment. One wine you can order. One color you look great wearing. One classical piece that moves you. Personal.
In this archival episode from 2019, Tom is joined by then-music director of WFIU, Joe Goetz.
PLAYLIST
Title, Composer, Artist, ( Album)
Scheherazade, Rimski-Korzokov, Philharmonia Orch./Batiz
Impromptu in Ab, Schubert, Moments Musicaux
Minuet, Mozart, Carl Seemann
Moldau, Smetna, Czech Philharmonic
St. Matthew’s Passion, Bach, Karl Richter
Dumpky Trio, Dvorak, Beaux Arts Trio
Rite of Spring, Tchaikovsky, Royal Philharmonic
First Piano Concerto, Tchaikovsky, Andre Watts
Canon, Kate Moore, Canon
40 Unclaimed Melodies, Firesign Theater, Shoes For Industry
Peter And The Wolf, Prokofiev, St. Petersburg Radio Orc.
The Gadfly, Shostakovich, London Philharmonic
Our Town, Copland, St. Louis Symphony
Ave Maria, Jessye Norman, Sacred Songs