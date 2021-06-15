Could it actually be in the water? The cities and towns along the Mississippi River have produced so many amazing musical artists. Chuck Berry was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Miles Davis in Alton, Illinois. Downriver is Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis Presley spent his formative years. New Orleans, Louisiana was the birthplace of Louis Armstrong.

Although W.C. Handy wrote "St. Louis Blues," he spent only a part of 1893 there. Enough to have a city park named after him, at least.



Playlist

Title, Artist, Recording

Reelin’ and Rockin’, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box

Johnny B. Goode, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box

Let It Rock, Rolling Stones, Brown Sugar 45

Back In The USA, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box

Have Mercy Judge, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box

Brown-Eyed Handsome Man, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box

Too Much Monkey Business, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box

No Particular Place to Go, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box

You Never Can Tell, Emmylou Harris, Luxury Liner

Memphis, Johnny Rivers, Greatest Hits

Sweet Little Sixteen, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box

School Days, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box

Maybellene, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box

Roll Over Beethoven, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box