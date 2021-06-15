Chuck
Could it actually be in the water? The cities and towns along the Mississippi River have produced so many amazing musical artists. Chuck Berry was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Miles Davis in Alton, Illinois. Downriver is Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis Presley spent his formative years. New Orleans, Louisiana was the birthplace of Louis Armstrong.
Although W.C. Handy wrote "St. Louis Blues," he spent only a part of 1893 there. Enough to have a city park named after him, at least.
Playlist
Title, Artist, Recording
Reelin’ and Rockin’, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box
Johnny B. Goode, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box
Let It Rock, Rolling Stones, Brown Sugar 45
Back In The USA, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box
Have Mercy Judge, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box
Brown-Eyed Handsome Man, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box
Too Much Monkey Business, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box
No Particular Place to Go, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box
You Never Can Tell, Emmylou Harris, Luxury Liner
Memphis, Johnny Rivers, Greatest Hits
Sweet Little Sixteen, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box
School Days, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box
Maybellene, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box
Roll Over Beethoven, Chuck Berry, The Chess Box