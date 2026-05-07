Indiana Newsdesk

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The Indiana University board of trustees met for the first time with three of governor Mike Braun’s new picks. A Greensburg woman wrongly convicted of killing her child has helped found the Indiana Innocence project. And how the city is trying to make housing more affordable.
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The Indiana University Board of Trustees also approved changes to the Expressive Activity Policy and post-tenure productivity reviews.
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Braun fires three alumni-picked members on IU board of trustees. Advocates of special education worry about meeting student needs with funding cuts. And officials break ground on new convention center.
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The “Museum of Fabulosity” will be open from June 6 to July 20.
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It's hard to develop a variety of housing options due to land scarcity, zoning and planning restrictions, and high material and labor costs.
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Indiana University Bloomington Chancellor David Reingold officially started his new role Monday.
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Braun is exercising new power granted through a late change to the state budget which allows him to remove alumni-elected trustees.
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Cuts at the National Science Foundation is threatening employment. With plans to ramp up solar panels, the question is where to put them. And Indiana University is bringing back the Hoosier Bison mascot.
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The exhibit features items found at the historic site and used by the community, such as jewelry and tools.
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The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act enshrined protections and funding for students with disabilities in 1975. But advocates fear the act and the rights it guarantees are threatened.