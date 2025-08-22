© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
FBI searches the home of former Trump adviser John Bolton

By Ryan Lucas
Published August 22, 2025 at 9:22 AM EDT
FBI officers exit and re-enter the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, in Bethesda, MD on August 22, 2025.
FBI officers exit and re-enter the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, in Bethesda, MD on August 22, 2025.
FBI agents speak with tenants at the entrance of John Bolton's house, the former national security advisor to Donald Trump, after conducting a court-authorized search of his residence on August 22, 2025, in Bethesda, Maryland. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents searched on Friday the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor who has become a vocal critic of the US president. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
FBI agents speak with tenants at the entrance of John Bolton's house, the former national security advisor to Donald Trump, after conducting a court-authorized search of his residence on August 22, 2025, in Bethesda, Maryland. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents searched on Friday the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor who has become a vocal critic of the US president. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
FBI agents walk outside John Bolton's house, Donald Trump's former national security advisor after the FBI conducted a court-authorized search at his place on August 22, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents searched on Friday the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor who has become a vocal critic of the US president. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
FBI agents walk outside John Bolton's house, Donald Trump's former national security advisor after the FBI conducted a court-authorized search at his place on August 22, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents searched on Friday the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor who has become a vocal critic of the US president. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
Montgomery County police officers stand guard outside the house of John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor after FBI agents conducted a court-authorized search at his place on August 22, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents searched on Friday the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor who has become a vocal critic of the US president. (Photo by Pedro UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
Montgomery County police officers stand guard outside the house of John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor after FBI agents conducted a court-authorized search at his place on August 22, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents searched on Friday the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor who has become a vocal critic of the US president. (Photo by Pedro UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
FBI agents carry empty boxes to former national security adviser John Bolton's house, Friday, August. 22, 2025, in Bethesda, Md.
FBI agents carry empty boxes to former national security adviser John Bolton's house, Friday, August. 22, 2025, in Bethesda, Md.
FBI officers exit and re-enter the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, in Bethesda, MD on August 22, 2025.
FBI officers exit and re-enter the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, in Bethesda, MD on August 22, 2025.
FBI officers exit and re-enter the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, in Bethesda, MD on August 22, 2025.
FBI officers exit and re-enter the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, in Bethesda, MD on August 22, 2025.
Updated August 27, 2025 at 5:28 PM EDT

The FBI on Friday searched the home and office of President Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton.

Bolton served in Trump's first term in the White House for just over a year but has since become a sharp critic of the president. He has said he believed Trump would use the Department of Justice to enact a "retribution presidency."

The FBI on Friday said it conducted "court-authorized activity in the area" when asked about a search at Bolton's Maryland home.

"There is no threat to public safety. We have no further comment," the FBI added. The search of Bolton's home was first reported by the New York Post. Bolton's office declined immediate comment.

The search of Bolton's home as well as his office was tied to his handling of classified documents, two sources familiar with the investigation told NPR. The sources weren't authorized to speak publicly about the details of an ongoing probe.

Bolton was one of the former administration officials whose security clearances Trump stripped when he returned to office. Trump also revoked Bolton's security detail, which was in place because of threats from Iran.

Trump on Friday told reporters that he doesn't want to get involved in the investigation into Bolton, even though "I'm allowed to be; I'm the chief law enforcement officer."

Bolton published The Room Where It Happened in 2020, a memoir about his time in the White House that was critical of Trump's approach to foreign policy and the presidency in general.

The Trump administration sued to try to block the book's publication, alleging that Bolton hadn't gone through the proper clearance process and that his manuscript contained classified information. A judge declined that request, but said Bolton's conduct raised national security concerns. The Biden administration dismissed the lawsuit, and prosecutors dropped a grand jury investigation the following year.

Trump on Friday compared the search of Bolton's home with the investigation into Trump's own withholding and concealing of classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

"His house was raided today, but my house was raided also — Mar-a-Lago. They went through everything they could, including my young son's room and my wife's area," he told reporters.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.