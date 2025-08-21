© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Bloomington Transit route changes begin with IU fall semester

WFIU | By Myah Garza
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:41 PM EDT
Bloomington Transit ridership saw a 9% decline from 2014 to 2019, according to the BPTC strategic plan.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington Transit ridership saw a 9% decline from 2014 to 2019, according to the BPTC strategic plan.

Bloomington Transit is rolling out several route changes as Indiana University begins its fall semester.

Routes 6, 9, and 13 will follow new travel patterns starting the first day of classes, which is Aug. 25. The changes stem from BT’s transition to a larger fleet of electric buses, which cannot fit under the 10th Street railroad underpass.

Shelley Strimaitis, planning and special projects manager at Bloomington Transit, said that’s why Routes 6 and 9 are being rerouted.

“Routes six and nine are mostly to avoid that 10th Street underpass which our new electric buses can no longer fit under,” she said.

The Tulip Tree Apartments stop will no longer be served by BT but will be covered by IU Campus Bus routes instead. BT will now serve Campus View Apartments, which are no longer on IU’s routes.

Route 6 is also expanding service. The former “6 Limited” buses are being folded into the main Route 6, with additional afternoon trips. Riders can now expect a bus every 14 minutes until early evening.

“Throughout the day, up until about 6 or 7 p.m., there will be 14-minute service on the six all day long,” Strimaitis said.

Route 13, which connects downtown to Ivy Tech, will add stops at the YMCA Northwest. Its schedule will also shift to leave downtown at 10 minutes after the hour to better align with class times.

Strimaitis said Routes 6 and 9 changes will primarily affect IU students, while Route 13 adjustments are expected to benefit more Bloomington residents. She added BT will monitor ridership closely in the coming weeks, but no further mid-semester changes are planned.

Riders can track buses using the Spot app. IU students will also begin using the UMO fare app as physical bus cards are gradually phased out.
Tags
News Local News
Myah Garza
Myah Garza is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News and recent graduate of Indiana University. She double majored in psychology and journalism with a concentration in reporting and writing.
See stories by Myah Garza
Related Content