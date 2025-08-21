© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Indiana University transitions to digital CrimsonCards

WFIU | By Elyse Perry
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
Sign displaying "Your CrimsonCard. Now on your phone!" outside of Wells Library CrimsonCard office
Elyse Perry
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A sign advertises the new digital CrimsonCard outside of the CrimsonCard office in Wells Library. IU is transitioning away from physical IDs to digital ones in Apple or Google wallets.

Indiana University is transitioning from physical CrimsonCards to a digital version available through the IU Mobile app.

CrimsonCards are the official photo IDs distributed by Indiana University to students, faculty and staff that are used for building access and university services such as printing and checking out materials from campus libraries. 

The shift started with this year’s New Student Orientation, where incoming students were issued only digital cards, not physical ones. Current students can continue using their physical cards until they expire, though they also have the option to switch to the digital version.

The change follows a successful pilot earlier this year and a summer rollout during New Student Orientation.

Switching to digital will deactivate the physical card. The digital card can be uploaded to a phone and a smart watch.

New students can still request physical cards.

The digital CrimsonCard lives in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet and functions the same as a physical card.

The barcode on the physical card is still required for entry to certain sporting events, some library services and Bloomington Transit.

If your phone dies, Apple Wallet keeps your digital card active for up to five hours. Android users, however, need some battery power for their card to work.

CrimsonCard users can get a digital card by downloading the IU Mobile app, uploading ID documents and verifying their identity. Photo approval times may be delayed due to high demand.
Elyse Perry
