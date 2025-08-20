© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Thousands of students move in at Indiana University this week

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published August 20, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
Welcome Week activities run through next week.
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Welcome Week activities run through next week.

Thousands of students are moving in this week, as Indiana University kicks off its fall semester.

Incoming Freshman Ava Mafucci is from Connecticut and came to IU because of its culture and programs.

“I really wanted to have a fun experience, but I also wanted a good business program, and IU kind of has everything for that, so it's the perfect fit,” said Mafucci.

Welcome Week activities run through next week. New students can take tours of campus buildings and centers, see live music, do outdoor activities, go to job fairs, and participate in giveaways. A list of all scheduled activities is available online.
