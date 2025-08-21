Excitement brewing as new Indiana football season nears

The Indiana football season is less than two weeks away, and, for the first time in a while, fans are itching for the season to kickoff.

The Hoosiers return the core of a team that went 11-2 last season and earned a spot in the College Football Playoffs for the first time.

Along with the four all-Big Ten players returning, IU landed top talent in the transfer portal. That includes former Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Maryland running back Roman Hemby and three interior offensive linemen.

Read more: Fernando Mendoza could rocket QB to top of NFL Draft boards

A defense that was among the best in the nation last year returns tackle Mikail Kamara and cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, both All-Americans, and linebacker Aiden Fisher, the Big Ten’s leading returning tackler.

The Hoosiers were able to make the jump in coach Curt Cignetti’s first season last year thanks to an influx of NIL money that ranked them in the top 20 nationally. But this year, under new revenue sharing rules meant to level the playing field, schools can directly compensate athletes up to $20.5 million annually.

Read more: With $2.7 billion settlement, college sports' big money era is officially here

The Hoosiers are already generating record ticket sales with more than $13 million in sales for the upcoming season. Their home game against Illinois on Sept. 20 is already sold out. Around 9,000 tickets remain for the season opener against Old Dominion on Aug. 30.

Also adding to the fanfare this year is the return of the bison as the school’s mascot after a nearly 60-year hiatus. The university have teased Hoosier the Bison in several social media posts before it’s unveiled at the season opener.

Read more: How 'Operation Bigfoot' brought Hoosier the bison back to life

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the excitement surrounding the Indiana football program, how NIL money is impacting college football and the return of the bison.

Guests

Jeremy Gray, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications and Director of the Cuban Center

Zach Osterman, IU football beat writer, Indianapolis Star

Galen Clavio, Sports Media Program Director and Director of IU’s National Sports Journalism Center