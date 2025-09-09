Bryan Park becomes a certified arboretum

Bryan Park is now a certified arboretum, the first city park in the state to gain that accreditation.

Urban Forester Haskell Smith said Bryan Park has Level 1 certification from ArbNet, a group promoting tree-focused public spaces. The requirements include having a governing body, a management plan, staff and at least 25 different tree species on site. The park has over 60 species and 400 trees, including Ash, American Yellowwood and Pin Oak.

Level 2 certification requires at least 100 different species. Smith hopes to plant more trees and reach that mark within five years.

“We do some volunteer events here and there,” he said. “We just have to take into account what we already have and make sure we have room to plant 40 new species…I think you can put a tree about anywhere.”

Smith said this achievement shows how dedicated the city is to trees.

“Especially Bryan Park, it's kind of the crown jewel of our city parks, loved by a lot,” he said. “There's a lot of memorial trees here. It’s just an important park to a lot of people.”

The city had its first tree tour in Bryan Park last weekend.