© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Bryan Park becomes a certified arboretum

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published September 9, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT
Bryan Park has over 60 tree species on site.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Bryan Park has over 60 tree species on site.

Bryan Park is now a certified arboretum, the first city park in the state to gain that accreditation. 

Urban Forester Haskell Smith said Bryan Park has Level 1 certification from ArbNet, a group promoting tree-focused public spaces. The requirements include having a governing body, a management plan, staff and at least 25 different tree species on site. The park has over 60 species and 400 trees, including Ash, American Yellowwood and Pin Oak. 

Level 2 certification requires at least 100 different species. Smith hopes to plant more trees and reach that mark within five years.  

“We do some volunteer events here and there,” he said. “We just have to take into account what we already have and make sure we have room to plant 40 new species…I think you can put a tree about anywhere.” 

Smith said this achievement shows how dedicated the city is to trees. 

“Especially Bryan Park, it's kind of the crown jewel of our city parks, loved by a lot,” he said. “There's a lot of memorial trees here. It’s just an important park to a lot of people.” 

The city had its first tree tour in Bryan Park last weekend.  
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini