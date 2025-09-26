Brothers in Arms: IU’s Mendoza Duo

Fernando Mendoza has vaulted into the national spotlight, becoming the current betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and sparking more discussion of him as a potential first-round NFL draft choice.

Going into Saturday's game at Iowa, with the brightest spotlight of his career on him, Mendoza will have his brother Alberto right behind him — figuratively and literally on the depth chart.

Alberto, who's Fernando's backup, had a similar journey into college football.

The Mendozas are the grandsons of Cuban immigrants, raised in Miami and molded at Christopher Columbus High School. Fernando led the Explorers to the 2019 state championship and was poised for another before COVID-19. Alberto followed his path, guiding the program to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

“They definitely push each other,” their high school coach, Dan Dunn, said. “There’s a deep love, but also a competitive fire that makes both better.”

Against Illinois last week, Fernando threw five first-half touchdown passes before Alberto took over in the second half.

While Fernando commands the national stage, Alberto is carving out his own moments. Earlier this season against Kennesaw State, they became the first brothers in a decade to throw touchdown passes in the same game.

Together, they have thrown for 17 touchdowns this year — three of them from Alberto.

Dunn said he was more excited to see Alberto's success because he's used to seeing Fernando excel in college football.

“When Alberto threw his first touchdown,” Dunn said, “the whole family jumped off the couch. No offense to Fernando.”

Though the brothers share the same goals, their personalities set them apart.

“Alberto plays with a chip on his shoulder,” Dunn said. “Fernando is calmer, a little more relaxed. But both have the same fire.”

That intensity has impressed his IU teammates.

“Those guys were out there every single day this summer," IU offensive lineman Pat Coogan said. "It’s paying off. They’re super dedicated — and they’re not satisfied yet.”