Humane Association offers reduced-cost vaccine clinic

The Monroe County Humane Association will hold a reduced-cost vaccine clinic from - 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

The clinic will offer critical vaccines and other care like nail trimming, microchips, and testing for heartworm.

To receive the subsidized pricing, clients have to show evidence of financial hardship or enrollment in a government assistance program. Evidence can be provided in the form of documentation like bank statements and government paperwork.

MCHA Outreach Coordinator Liz Austin said the goal of these clinics is to ensure accessibility of care for people who can’t afford it.

“Our main goal is to keep families together, so we want people to be able to adequately care for their pets, and I think that the subsidized pricing lets that be a lot more achievable,” she said.

The clinic will be held at the MCHA’s main campus on 791 S Fieldstone Blvd, Bloomington, IN 47403.

Cats must arrive in a cat carrier and dogs must be leashed.