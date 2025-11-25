Five ways WFIU and WTIU impact our community

We provide Hoosiers with reliable news coverage, storytelling that reflects south central Indiana, and high-quality educational and cultural programming.

Trusted education for all ages

We offer free educational opportunities and programming for all ages—from trusted, research-based PBS KIDS content for our youngest learners to hosting informative WTIU Conference on Aging webinars for older adults.

Vital public safety information

We provide free, reliable, and resilient emergency alert services to south central Indiana, which includes rural and remote areas that commercial media doesn't reach.

WFIU and WTIU initiate messages to other broadcasters, helping inform people in real time. And as the region’s largest and most accessible source of news, we fulfill an important journalistic role during emergencies, keeping people apprised of conditions and connecting them to assistance.

Locally operated

WFIU and WTIU are locally operated, tailoring content and services to reflect the unique needs of south central Indiana. Editorial decisions about programming for our audience are made at the station by people who know and live in our community.

Local and regional news

As access to local news diminishes, WFIU and WTIU have stepped in to fill the void. WFIU/WTIU News—the largest public media newsroom in the state—continues to grow and focus on local and regional stories with diverse voices and perspectives that help enrich our community and foster meaningful dialogue on critical issues. We provide trusted, independent journalism that is freely accessible to everyone.

Telling Hoosier stories

We tell stories that showcase Indiana's rich history and heritage—from our award-winning local documentaries to our arts and cultural programs that celebrate the people and places that make the Hoosier state special.

