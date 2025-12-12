WFIU Welcomes Eddie Stewart to "All Things Considered" as Host & Local Reporter
Beginning this week, WFIU listeners will hear a familiar voice at a different time on WFIU. Eddie Stewart, who has guided listeners through Morning Edition each day, will step into the role of our local on-air host for NPR’s All Things Considered. In turn, longtime broadcaster John Bailey will return to his hosting duties on Morning Edition.
This update supports Eddie’s expanded role as a reporter in the WFIU newsroom — a shift that allows him to balance anchoring our afternoon programming with bringing more local stories to our audience.
A Voice Made for Public Radio
Listeners know Eddie for his clarity, warmth, and naturally reassuring presence — a calm, confident delivery that invites you into the day. His voice carries a steady, articulate ease, paired with a quiet curiosity that comes through in every interview and local newscast.
It’s the kind of on-air presence that feels built for public media: grounded, thoughtful, and deeply connected to the communities we serve. Eddie has been a gift to Morning Edition listeners, and we’re excited for him to bring that same authenticity to All Things Considered.
From Host to Reporter — and Back to the Mic
As WFIU’s newsroom grows, so does the opportunity to tell more local stories. Eddie’s reporting has already reflected a wide range of issues and interests across the region, including:
- Ellettsville High School Band Wins Fourth Straight State Title — A celebration of local students and community pride.
- Former Oolitic Clerk Pleads Guilty to Official Misconduct — Clear, accessible coverage of civic accountability.
- Film Historians Excited About Lost 1930s Footage Found at IU Archives — A look inside an unexpected discovery with ties to Indiana history.
This dual role — reporter and host — gives Eddie the flexibility to spend more time in the field while still anchoring our afternoons with the familiar sound listeners trust.
What This Means for Listeners
With these changes:
- Eddie Stewart becomes the new local host of All Things Considered.
- John Bailey returns to Morning Edition, reconnecting with listeners at the start of each day.
- WFIU expands its capacity to produce local news, features, and community reporting.
Both transitions strengthen our commitment to providing clear, reliable, and deeply local journalism … every morning and every evening.
Stay Connected
Whether you start your day with Morning Edition or wind down with All Things Considered, you’ll continue to hear voices dedicated to thoughtful storytelling and public service.
Listen live: ipm.org/radio
Follow Eddie’s reporting: ipm.org/people/eddie-stewart
Subscribe for local news and updates: ipm.org/subscribe