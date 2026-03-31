From a Job Candidate’s Blog to a County-Wide Program: How the Blue Envelope Came to Monroe County

Sometimes the most meaningful things happen when you’re doing something else entirely.

Last summer, I was part of a team at Indiana Public Media researching candidates for our new executive director. Each of the three finalists shared information about themselves, and we were tasked with doing our own individual research. It was during that process—just digging around, reading, learning—that I stumbled onto something that stopped me in my tracks.

One of the candidates, Mike Arnold, wrote a blog post about the Blue Envelope Program in Colorado. I had never heard of it. But the more I read, the more I knew this was something Monroe County needed.

What Is the Blue Envelope Program?

BPD Captain Ryan Pedigo / Bloomington Police Department A scan of what the blue envelope looks like.

The Blue Envelope Program is designed to support people with special needs during traffic stops—one of the most anxiety-inducing situations many of them can face. It also gives law enforcement officers the information and awareness they need to handle those interactions with care.

Here’s how it works: a person with special needs picks up a blue envelope—available through local law enforcement—and places inside it their driver’s license, current insurance information, and vehicle registration. Everything an officer would ask for, all in one place, so there’s no stressful scrambling in the moment. All officers for the city and county have been fully trained before Blue Envelope went live.

But that’s not all.

The envelope also includes a card that describes the individual’s specific triggers—things like flashing lights, loud noises, someone banging on a window, or unexpected physical contact. That card tells the officer, before the interaction even begins, what to avoid so that a routine traffic stop doesn’t accidentally escalate into a frightening event for everyone involved.

The result? A calmer stop. A safer interaction. And something even more powerful over time: trust—between people with special needs and the officers sworn to protect them.

On Special Needs Drivers and the Right to Independence

People with special needs—including many individuals on the autism spectrum—are licensed, capable drivers. In fact, many people with autism have exceptionally high IQs and outstanding attention to detail, qualities that can make them excellent drivers.

The assumption that a disability automatically disqualifies someone from driving is not only incorrect, it’s harmful. Independence and mobility are fundamental to quality of life. Being able to drive means getting to work, to medical appointments, to social activities—it means participating fully in the world.

The Blue Envelope Program doesn’t exist because people with special needs shouldn’t be driving. It exists because they are driving—legally and capably—and they deserve the same dignity, safety, and ease during a traffic stop that anyone else would expect.

The question isn’t why they’re on the road. The question is why it took us this long to make sure the road was ready for them.

Bringing It Home

After reading Mike’s blog, I knew I had to act. I reached out to my friend Kerry Thomson, the Mayor of Bloomington, and shared what I’d learned. She immediately saw the potential and agreed this was something our community needed to explore.

Mayor Thomson set up a meeting that brought together herself, the Sheriff of Monroe County, the Chief of Police of Bloomington—and me. We sat down and talked through the Blue Envelope Program in depth: what it is, how it works, and why it matters not just for Monroe County, but for every county in Indiana—and frankly, for communities across the nation.

The conversation was everything I had hoped it would be and I requested to be contacted once it was ready to go live in our county.

March 23, 2026

I am so proud to share that the Blue Envelope Program officially went live in Bloomington and Monroe County, Indiana on March 23rd, 2026.

What started as a rabbit hole during a candidate research project (in case you were wondering, I'm happy to say that Mike Arnold was the candidate brought on board as the executive director at Indiana Public Media) turned into a real, tangible program that will make our community safer and more compassionate—one traffic stop at a time.

If you’re in another county or another state and you’re reading this, I’d encourage you to look into the Blue Envelope Program. Talk to your mayor. Talk to your sheriff. You might be surprised how quickly people say yes when you bring them something that simply makes sense.

It did here.