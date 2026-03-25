Local police adopt program to help communicate with autistic drivers

The Bloomington Police Department launched a program this week to assist drivers with an Autism Spectrum Disorder by signaling the condition to law enforcement, like at a traffic stop, and other first responders.

The Blue Envelope Program informs officers on how to adjust their communication style and reduce anxiety for the driver.

The program consists of a blue envelope and a window cling. Participants put their driver’s license, vehicle registration, insurance information and contact card inside the envelope. The outside of the envelope will have the driver’s name, information on if the driver is verbal or non-verbal, tips for the driver on what to expect at a traffic stop and guidance for the officer on how to communicate with the driver and what to do if they notice signs of distress.

BPD Captain Ryan Pedigo / Bloomington Police Department A scan of what the outside of the blue envelope looks like.

“Programs like the Blue Envelope help officers quickly recognize when a driver may communicate differently and adjust their approach,” BDP Captain Ryan Pedigo said in a press release. “Our goal is to make interactions safer, calmer, and more predictable for everyone involved.”

The contact card will have the name and contact information of a trusted individual for the driver if more information is needed or if the driver is in distress.

It’s advised that the blue envelope be kept in an easily accessible location in the car like the glove department or center console. The window cling can be placed on the vehicle to alert officers or first responders that the driver is part of the Blue Envelope Program prior to any contact.

Monroe County residents can obtain program materials at BPD or Bloomington City Hall. With the Blue Envelope Program focused on driver identification, it’s not intended for passengers.

Pamela Boswell-Dike, who works in WFIU/WTIU’s Corporate Development Office, found the program in Colorado as the station was choosing a new executive director. Integrated Public Media Executive Director Michael Arnold worked in Colorado.

“So I got to Mike, who ended up getting hired, and he was in Colorado, and something I instantly found from the Colorado stations was the blue envelope program, and I loved it, because I've worked my whole entire life for special needs children and adults, and I have a special needs adult,” she said.

After gathering information, she shared it with Mayor Kerry Thomson. There were meetings with Thomson, the chief of police, the sheriff and Boswell-Dike.

Boswell-Dike said this program helps prevents special needs individuals from having anxieties about being pulled over. This program gives officers the ability to understand how to better serve a community that has been underserved, Boswell-Dike said.

“They're your friends, if you will, start to trust them, and this is their option to give to you to say we want to learn more about you so that we can understand how to better serve you, because that's their job,” she said. “Their job is to serve us.”