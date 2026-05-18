Behind the Stories: Saddam Abbas Al-Zubaidi on Indiana Public Media’s Emmy Nominations

Indiana Public Media recently received eight nominations in the 2026 Central Great Lakes Regional Emmy Awards, recognizing work across Journey Indiana and several special productions.

Among the nominees is videographer, editor, and storyteller Saddam Al-Zubaidi, whose work appears in multiple nominated pieces, including Sculpting Passion and The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music.

We spoke with Saddam about the nominations, collaboration behind the productions, and the role regional storytelling plays in connecting communities across Indiana.

Samantha J. Smith, Indiana University Jacobs School of Music / WTIU Behind the scenes of The Nutcracker.

When you saw the nominations announced, what was your first reaction?

My first reaction was honestly gratitude. I felt proud not only for myself, but for our entire Journey Indiana team. So much work, creativity, and collaboration go into every story we produce, and seeing those efforts recognized at the regional Emmy level was really meaningful.

I also thought about all the people behind the scenes who help bring these stories to life: producers, videographers, editors, and everyone involved in the process. These nominations represent all of us and the passion we share for telling stories about Indiana and its people.

What does it mean to you personally to be nominated in multiple categories this year?

Being nominated in multiple categories this year is truly meaningful because it reflects years of hard work, creativity, and passion for storytelling.

WTIU Zaharakos, an Authentic Ice Cream Parlor in Columbus, Indiana

As someone who has dedicated my career to creating visual stories that connect with people, this recognition feels both humbling and rewarding. It is especially meaningful because these nominations represent collaboration with talented teammates and subjects who trusted me to help tell their stories.

Having that work recognized by the Regional Emmys is an honor that motivates me to keep pushing myself creatively.

On the Work

You’re nominated for Sculpting Passion. What drew you to that story, and how did you approach telling it visually?

What drew me to Sculpting Passion was the authenticity of the story and the dedication behind the artist’s work.

I’m drawn to stories that show the human side of creativity: the passion, discipline, and emotion behind the craft. I wanted viewers to connect with both the artwork and the artist.

Visually, I took an intimate, cinematic approach, focusing on small details like textures, hand movements, and quiet moments in the studio. I used lighting and composition to reflect the artist’s mood and support the story in a natural, immersive way.

Across the nominated pieces, your role spans producing, shooting, and editing. How do you think about storytelling differently when you’re wearing all three hats?

When I’m producing, shooting, and editing a story myself, storytelling becomes a much more connected and intentional process from beginning to end.

As a producer, I’m thinking about the heart of the story, what message we want the audience to take away, and how to build trust with the people involved. While shooting, I’m focused on capturing authentic moments and visuals that support that emotional direction. Then in the edit, I shape the rhythm, pacing, and emotional flow of the story using everything gathered in the field.

WTIU Behind the scenes with the crew of The Nutcracker.

Are there any specific moments during production that stayed with you?

Yes. One of the things that stays with me most during productions is often the quiet, unscripted moments.

In Sculpting Passion, there were moments when the artist became completely immersed in the creative process and almost forgot the camera was there. Watching that level of focus and emotion unfold naturally was incredibly powerful because it revealed the genuine connection between the artist and the work.

Collaboration and Journey Indiana

The Columbus episode of Journey Indiana was something nearly everyone touched. What does that kind of collaboration look like in practice?

That kind of collaboration is one of the things that makes episodes like the Columbus episode so special.

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In practice, it means many people across the team contributed ideas, creativity, and expertise at different stages of production. Some helped shape the story direction, while others contributed through research, production planning, shooting, editing, or feedback during the review process.

It truly became a shared creative effort.

How does working on Journey Indiana shape the way stories come together compared to more traditional productions?

Working on Journey Indiana creates a very unique storytelling style because the focus is on discovering authentic places, people, and experiences across the state.

Compared to more traditional productions, the process feels much more flexible and organic. You can plan interviews and locations ahead of time, but often the best moments happen unexpectedly once you arrive and start interacting with people and the environment.

What do you think makes Journey Indiana resonate with audiences and now with Emmy judges?

I think Journey Indiana resonates with audiences because the stories feel genuine and relatable.

The show highlights real people, communities, traditions, and hidden gems across Indiana in a way that feels personal and authentic. Viewers can see themselves in these stories or discover something new about places they may have never noticed before.

There is a strong sense of humanity and connection at the center of every episode.

On Craft

As a videographer and editor, what details do you pay attention to that others might not notice?

As a videographer and editor, I pay close attention to the small details that help create emotion and authenticity in a story.

It can be things like natural reactions, pauses in conversation, hand movements, lighting changes, background sounds, or the way a person interacts with their environment. Those subtle moments may seem small on their own, but together they help make a story feel real and emotionally connected.

What do you think elevates a story from good to something award-worthy?

I think what elevates a story from good to award-worthy is authenticity and emotional connection.

A strong story is not just visually beautiful or technically polished. It makes people feel something genuine. When audiences connect emotionally with the people and experiences on screen, the story stays with them long after it ends.

On The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker production was a large, complex project. What made that experience different from your other work?

Samantha J. Smith, Indiana University Jacobs School of Music / WTIU

What made The Nutcracker different from my other work was the level of precision and timing required as a videographer.

Unlike documentary-style productions where I can follow moments more organically, this project was highly structured and performance-driven. That meant I had to anticipate movement and stay fully in sync with the choreography and stage cues.

What does it mean to see that kind of large-scale collaboration recognized?

It is very meaningful because it reflects the work of many people coming together toward one vision.

In a production like The Nutcracker, everything depends on coordination between performers, camera, lighting, sound, and production teams, often in real time with very little margin for error.

As a videographer, recognition in that context feels like an acknowledgment of how all those moving parts come together to create a finished piece. It highlights that even individual shots only work because of the larger collaboration behind them.

Reflection and the Bigger Picture

What do these nominations say about the kind of work being done at Indiana Public Media right now?

These nominations show that Indiana Public Media is producing strong, high-quality work.

They reflect a team that cares deeply about telling meaningful stories and approaching every part of production with care and attention. They also show the level of teamwork and creativity across projects, despite the financial challenges public media is currently facing.

WTIU Image from the Journey Indiana segment on Barton Mitchell, a common foot soldier from Indiana who played a most uncommon role in one of the deadliest battles of the U.S. Civil War.

Why do you think regional storytelling matters, especially in a place like Indiana?

Regional storytelling matters because it reflects the real lives, culture, and experiences of people in a specific place.

In a state like Indiana, it helps highlight communities, traditions, and stories that might not always be seen in national media but are deeply meaningful locally.

It also builds connection. When people see their own towns, neighbors, and experiences represented on screen, it creates a sense of identity and belonging. At the same time, it helps audiences outside the region better understand what makes Indiana unique.

If someone watches one of these pieces for the first time, what do you hope they take away?

I hope they walk away feeling connected to the story and the people in it.

More than anything, I want them to see something real, whether it is a place, a tradition, or a personal experience, and feel like they gained a better understanding of it.

Ideally, it leaves them with a sense of curiosity, appreciation, or even a new perspective they did not have before.